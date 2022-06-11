Taylor Swift talks ‘All Too Well’ at Tribeca Festival

By ELISE RYAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift discussed her short film “All Too Well: The Short Film” at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, detailing her transition into the director’s chair, the nuances of visual storytelling and the possibility of future film projects with writer-director Mike Mills. She delighted fans with surprise appearances by the film’s stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, and an acoustic performance of the extended fan-favorite track, “All Too Well.” Swift said she would “love to” direct a feature project eventually.