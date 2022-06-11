Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Criss’ favorite night of the year has arrived. It’s Tony Awards night. Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he’ll also be working. Criss and Julianne Hough are co-hosts of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he’s even written an original song about the show that he’ll perform, revealing “a bit of my nerdy proclivities.” Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time.