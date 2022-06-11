UN says concerned over Libya clashes, urges efforts for calm

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations mission to Libya has expressed concern over clashes in Tripoli, after a night of heavy fire between militias in the capital. The latest fighting comes as Libya is once again divided between competing governments — one of which is based in Tripoli — despite more than a year of tentative steps towards unification. In a statement Saturday, the mission said the clashes endangered civilians. The cause of the violence in the seaside neighborhood remains unclear, but videos posted on social media showed families with children sheltering and fleeing as artillery fire sounded.