Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:18 AM

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse

KTVZ

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq’s parliament have resigned amid a prolonged political impasse. The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held. The unprecedented move plunges the nation beset by divisions into political uncertainty. Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi accepted their resignation.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content