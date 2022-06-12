Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq’s parliament have resigned amid a prolonged political impasse. The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held. The unprecedented move plunges the nation beset by divisions into political uncertainty. Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi accepted their resignation.