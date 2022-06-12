Truck crashes fleeing Greek police: migrant killed, 17 hurt

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say one migrant was killed and 17 others, including a driver, were injured when a pickup truck trying to evade pursuing police slammed into a fence. The accident took place Saturday in the northeastern region of Thrace. The Georgian driver of the pickup truck was headed west when he ran into a police checkpoint on the main highway. Instead of stopping, he sped through. After the crash, slightly injured, he tried to escape on foot but was captured. The other 16 migrants, none of whom was seriously injured, were taken to nearby hospitals.