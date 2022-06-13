55 people killed in latest attack in northern Burkina Faso

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say gunmen have killed at least 55 people in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said the suspected militants targeted civilians over the weekend in the Sahel region’s Seno province. Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. While no group claimed the weekend attack, conflict analysts say it was likely carried out by the Islamic State group.