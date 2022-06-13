Appeals court lifts hold on Louisiana congressional remap

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

A federal appeals court has lifted its hold on Louisiana’s congressional redistricting. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal means a special session may start Wednesday for a remap ordered by a district judge. Gov. John Bel Edwards calls it a big step in the right direction for the people of Louisiana. The Louisiana Secretary of State had made one of three requests for the hold. He says he’s considering his next step. The 5th Circuit also called on Sunday for a full appeal of Judge Shelly Dick’s opinion to be heard during the week of July 4.