As Saudi Arabia eases mask mandate, UAE stresses mask rules

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has lifted a mask mandate for indoors spaces even as COVID-19 infection numbers steadily climb past 1,000 new cases a day after reaching double-digit lows just two months ago. Masks will still be required at Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, where pilgrims gather for worship. The kingdom on Monday also dropped a rule requiring proof of vaccination that was required before entry to certain places, events and to board planes. Meanwhile, in neighboring United Arab Emirates, the government is stressing the importance of wearing masks indoors amid a 100% jump in cases in less than a week. Anyone found breaching indoor mask rules will be fined roughly $815.