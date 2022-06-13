Attorneys in Florida condo collapse seek about $100M in fees

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

Attorneys who worked to secure settlements topping $1 billion in the collapse of a beachfront Florida condominium building in which 98 people died are requesting about $100 million in fees and costs. A court filing made public Monday says the request represents a discount of as much as $200 million compared with typical class-action cases. The final amount of fees and costs will be determined by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman, who has already given preliminary approval to the victim settlements negotiated by the lawyers. The money would come from those settlements, which total more than $1.02 billion. A fairness hearing on the settlements is set for June 23.