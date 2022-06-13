Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty to California charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti says he plans to plead guilty to charges in a federal court case in Southern California. Avenatti didn’t specify which charges he wants to plead to in a brief filing Sunday. He said he hasn’t reached a deal with federal prosecutors in the case accusing him of embezzling money from clients and wants to change his plea to be accountable and spare his family further embarrassment. Avenatti was sentenced this month in New York to four years in prison for stealing book proceeds from a porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump.