Border agency: illegal entries into EU up 82% this year

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The agency monitoring the European Union’s external borders says that the number of detected illegal entries in the first five months of 2022 was more than 86,000 or almost 82% more that in the same period in 2021. Most of the crossings took place in May, according to preliminary data released Monday by Frontex. The figure did not include almost 5.5 million refugees from Ukraine, who are authorized to enter. The routes taken most often by irregular migrants are through the Western Balkans and the Central and Eastern Mediterranean. The figures show the number of entries and do not take account of the fact that sometimes the same person makes multiple attempts.