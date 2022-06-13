Cambodian court convicts lawyer, dozens of others of treason

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court has convicted a Cambodian American lawyer and dozens of members of a now-dissolved opposition party on charges of treason. Lawyer Theary Seng and most of the others were charged over a failed attempt by a top opposition leader to return from exile in 2019. Many of the 60 defendants are exiled themselves or in hiding, and it’s not clear how many appeared in court for the verdict Tuesday. Cambodian courts are widely believed to be under the influence of authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The Cambodia National Rescue Party was his party’s biggest rival before it was disbanded by a court just ahead of national elections in 2018 that were swept by Hun Sen’s party.