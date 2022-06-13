Skip to Content
Published 12:52 PM

Councilors propose Boston apologize for its role in slavery

BOSTON (AP) — City councilors in Boston are proposing the Massachusetts capital acknowledge and apologize for its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Councilors Tania Fernandes Anderson and Julia Mejia have also proposed in the resolution they’ll introduce this week that Boston commit to repairing slavery’s harm through a variety of methods. Among them would be removing “anti-Black” symbols in Boston and educating Bostonians on the history of the slave trade. Earlier this year, Mejia proposed creating a city commission to weigh reparations and other forms of atonement for Boston’s role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. That proposal is currently pending.

