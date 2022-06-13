Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment is facing a surprisingly strong primary challenge. Tuesday’s Senate primary was expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt. But he’s facing a rising threat from a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient, Sam Brown. That’s making the Republican Senate primary in Nevada one of several races testing the potency of Trump’s support. Primaries are also taking place in South Carolina, Maine and North Dakota.