HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again

By TOM MURPHY

Associated Press

President Joe Biden’s top health official has again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany. U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra woke up with symptoms again Monday morning and tested positive afterward, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said. She added that his symptoms are mild, and he is isolating in Sacramento. Lovenheim said Becerra had been in California for a “personal commitment.” A statement from HHS said the secretary was not believed to be a close contact of Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.