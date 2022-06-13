In Nevada, GOP voters decide nominee for top elections post

By SCOTT SONNER and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Nevada’s primary on Tuesday will determine whether a former state lawmaker who has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen will become the Republican Party’s nominee for the office that oversees elections in the state. Jim Marchant has been active in efforts to cast doubt on the last election, when he lost his bid for a congressional seat, and has appeared at various events with allies of former President Donald Trump. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or conspiracy to steal the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.