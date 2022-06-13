M23 rebels in eastern Congo seize town near Uganda border

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO

Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Residents in eastern Congo say the M23 rebels have seized a strategic town near the border with Uganda. Innocent Ndagije, a civic leader in Bunagana, says the rebel fighters took control of the town on Monday morning after a night of heavy fighting. Congo’s military did not confirm the report, saying its soldiers were holding their positions. Bunagana is located 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Goma, a city of nearly 2 million people that also serves as a hub for international aid organizations and the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO. Bunagana is also an important transit point for goods being imported into Congo from as far away as China.