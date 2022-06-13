McMaster looks for record run as South Carolina governor

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s primary will determine whether Republican Gov. Henry McMaster gets to run for a second full term and possibly become the longest-serving governor in the state’s history. McMaster faces one candidate for the Republican nomination for governor: Harrison Musselwhite, a trucker and former businessman. On the Democratic side, five candidates are seeking the nomination: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams. Cunningham and McLeod have raised much more money than any of their opponents.