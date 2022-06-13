Met Opera season had no COVID cancellations but sales down

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera sold 56% of ticket dollar capacity this season as it returned from a 1 1/2-year absence. The institution managed 196 staged performances without a cancellation but sales were down from 69% during the last pre-pandemic season of 2018-19. The United States’ largest performing-arts organization, whose season began Sept. 27 and ended Saturday, sold 61% of available tickets without regard for discounting, down from 75% in 2018-19. Prior to the pandemic, the 2019-20 season was on track to finish with 72% of dollar capacity and 76% of tickets sold. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the final 58 performances.