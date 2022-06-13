Michelle Obama urges voters to stay engaged in anxious times

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama is urging Americans not to tune out a gridlocked political system but realize that voting and enlisting millions of new voters is a pathway to eventual change. Speaking near downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Obama said protecting and expanding democracy is the best way to take on the nation’s challenges. Her remarks came in a keynote address at a summit of a national voting organization she helped create – When We All Vote. She warned the crowd: “If you don’t vote, other people will.” In 2018, Obama helped launch the group to help register eligible voters in the United States.