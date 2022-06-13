NBA’s Montrezl Harrell facing felony marijuana charge

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat. The former University of Louisville star has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana. It was not immediately clear whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment.