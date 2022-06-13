New York Republican governor candidates to debate

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Four Republican candidates for New York governor are set to face off in a televised debate Monday night. The field includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor. It’s an uphill battle for Republicans vying for the governor’s office in New York, where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than 2 to 1. Giuliani, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, said Sunday he has been barred from participating in-person in the Monday primary debate because he has refused to submit proof he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19.