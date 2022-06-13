No bartender required: premixed Jack and Coke going on sale

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Coca-Cola Co. said Monday it’s partnering with Brown-Forman Corp. __ the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey __ to sell premixed cocktails. Canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. The move comes amid strong global sales of of ready-to-drink alcohol blends, including hard seltzers like White Claw. Global consumption of ready-to-drink beverages jumped 26% in 2020 and 14% last year, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, an alcohol market research firm. Coke has been slowly adding more alcoholic drinks to its portfolio since 2018, when it launched Lemon-Dou in Japan.