North Carolina man dies after shootout with officers

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — Investigators say a suspect has been fatally wounded in a shootout with a trooper and a deputy along a highway in western North Carolina. The Highway Patrol said authorities were called to a report of a crash involving an overturned vehicle and an armed man on a highway in Caldwell County on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the suspect fired at the deputy and trooper who arrived on the scene, and both officers returned fire. The suspect fled on foot and was later found in a wooded area suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and died. The trooper and deputy were not injured.