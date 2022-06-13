Police: 3 killed, 4 wounded in LA warehouse party shooting

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and four wounded in a shooting during a warehouse party in Los Angeles. The violence broke out early Sunday morning in the Boyle Heights neighborhood. One of the gunshot victims remained in critical condition on Monday morning. Two other victims are stable and the fourth has been released from the hospital. Detectives have not yet determined a motive in the shooting or released information about a suspect. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified two of the deceased victims and their autopsies are pending. Local rapper MoneySign $uede had performed at the party and offered his condolences in an Instagram post.