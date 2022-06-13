Police investigating killings of 12,000 Ukrainians in war

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s national police chief says authorities are investigating the killings of more than 12,000 Ukrainians nationwide in the war Russia is waging. Authorities in the Kyiv region near Bucha on Monday showed several victims whose hands were tied behind their backs. Some of the victims were found in a forest in a mass grave behind a trench dug out for a military vehicle. The Russian military reported destroying weapons that the U.S. and Europe had supplied to Ukraine.