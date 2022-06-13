Reps. Mace, Rice face hard GOP primaries after defying Trump

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two Republican House incumbents in South Carolina who have drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump now find themselves facing tough primary challenges Tuesday. House members Nancy Mace and Tom Rice criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Rice was among the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach him. In Nevada, Republican congressman Mark Amodei faces a primary challenge from the son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. Democratic House member Dina Titus faces an progressive challenger in the state’s most liberal district. And in Maine, a former Republican congressman is looking to reclaim his old seat.