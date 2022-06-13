US sanctions 93 Nicaraguan officials for crackdown

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on 93 more Nicaraguan officials for their role in supporting the regime of President Daniel Ortega. Ortega has jailed dozens of opposition figures and outlawed dozens of nongovernmental organizations. Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce after seven likely challengers were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the vote. The State Department pulled the visas of judges who convicted opposition leaders, and legislators who it said had cooperated in banning NGOs and civic groups.