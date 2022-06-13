Uvalde girl loved to dance, hoped to have viral TikTok video

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Tess Marie Mata created more than 150 short videos for TikTok and saved them to her mother’s account. Described by her family as bubbly, the 10-year-old loved to dance. A funeral was being held Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Tess, one of the victims of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. An uncle, Robert Hill, told CNN that Tess wanted to have a video go viral on TikTok, and her family went through the ones she’d created after her death. Her mother, Veronica Mata, posted a 15-second video of her doing a popular dance routine to “No Idea,” a song by rapper and singer Don Toliver. Her mother told ABC News that Tess was always dancing.