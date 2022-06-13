Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains, lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a usual respite from the desert heat. Parts of those mountains are burning yet again this year fueled by strong winds that have been a factor in blazes across the U.S. West. Fire crews are anticipating more moderate winds Tuesday that could help them get a better handle on the blaze scorching the northern outskirts of Flagstaff. Hundreds of people have been forced from their homes because of wildfires burning in multiple states. Climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires.