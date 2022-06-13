Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say wildfires in Arizona and California are forcing evacuations. Residents were ordered to flee remote homes near a 1.5-square-mile wildfire in mountains northeast of Los Angeles. And in Arizona, firefighters are responding to a wildfire about 6 miles north of Flagstaff that has forced evacuations. And U.S. Forest Service officials say crews were also battling a fire in the area north of Flagstaff near Sunset Crater National Monument on Monday. County sheriff’s officials said residents of Alpine Ranchos were being evacuated as a precaution and deputies were going door-to-door to notify them.