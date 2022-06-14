Barcelona to feature UN refugee agency logo on jerseys

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona will promote the U.N. refugee agency’s logo on the back of its jerseys for the next four seasons. The agreement comes after the UNHCR recently said an unprecedented 100 million people had been forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts. Barcelona handed over sponsorship space on its jerseys to the UNHCR rather than selling to a commercial entity despite the club having debts of $1.3 billion. While the UNHCR logo will be on the reverse of Barcelona’s jerseys, the front will feature audio streaming platform Spotify.