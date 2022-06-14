Biden to visit Israel and ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia next month

By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to the Middle East next month with visits to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. The White House on Tuesday announced the outline of Biden’s Middle East trip, set for July 13-16. The decision to pay a call on Saudi leaders comes after Biden as a Democratic presidential candidate branded the kingdom a “pariah” because of its human rights record and pledged to recalibrate the U.S.-Saudi relationship. Biden also plans to meet with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials determined ordered the brutal 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.