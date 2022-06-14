Craig files as write-in for Michigan GOP governor primary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig has filed to run as a write-in candidate for Michigan governor after being tossed from the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Craig filed as a write-in Tuesday at the Bureau of Elections in Lansing weeks after phony signatures turned in by paid circulators left him short of the minimum to make the ballot. Craig and his campaign also filed a complaint Monday in Kent County Circuit Court against a company and circulators hired to gather the signatures. Craig is one of five Republican candidates who failed to file enough valid nominating signatures.