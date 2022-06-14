Hong Kong’s landmark Jumbo floating restaurant towed away

By KATIE TAM and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — A landmark floating restaurant that fed Queen Elizabeth II, Tom Cruise and millions of other diners has been towed out of Hong Kong after falling victim to the pandemic. The parent company of Jumbo Floating Restaurant couldn’t find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain it after months of COVID-19 restrictions. The restaurant designed like a Chinese imperial palace on Aberdeen Harbour was known for its Cantonese cuisine and seafood dishes. It closed in 2020 and its staff were laid off, but the owners said they were still spending a fortune on inspection and maintenance. Tugboats towed the restaurant away Tuesday to berth elsewhere while it awaits a new operator.