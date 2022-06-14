Israeli lawmaker chided for wishing Palestinians ‘disappear’

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli legislator has come under fire for saying that if he could push a button to make all Palestinians disappear, he would. Deputy Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana made the remarks to high school students in a West Bank settlement. His comments were caught on a video that emerged on Tuesday. He was explaining his view that clashing narratives between Israelis and Palestinians are a major obstacle to peace. The threat of forcible displacement is a sensitive subject for Palestinians. Kahana’s remarks drew condemnation from Palestinian Israeli lawmakers and from his own coalition members.