Kremlin critic Navalny moved, supporters don’t know where

MOSCOW (AP) — Allies of imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny say the Kremlin critic is missing from the prison where he has been serving his time. Most likely he is being transferred to another prison, his close associates say, but in Russia prison transfers take days, if not weeks, and are shrouded in secrecy, prompting concerns about Navalny’s safety. Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning, and handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a maximum security prison. The transfer was expected to happen after he lost the appeal contesting the sentence.