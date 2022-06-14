‘Squid Game’ adapted as non-fatal reality series for Netflix

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A reality show inspired by Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” is coming to the streaming service, but with less dire consequences for contestants. In the South Korean-produced drama, players’ lives were at stake. With “Squid Game: The Challenge,” Netflix says the “worst fate” is going home without winning. The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for $4.56 million. They’ll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges to whittle the field down. The reality show version of “Squid Game” will be filmed in Britain and is seeking English-speaking players from any part of the world.