TV: Pakistani journalist freed after overnight detention

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani TV journalist apparently taken by force by plainclothes police in the southern port city of Karachi has been released and returned home. His TV station and colleagues reported his release on Tuesday. Nafees Naeem did not comment on his overnight detention. There was no official statement from the police and no confirmation as to who had taken Naeem. He was grabbed at a market near his home on Monday and forced into a van that sped away. He was freed after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later said he’d ordered authorities to find the journalist. His colleagues had called on the government to take action against those responsible.