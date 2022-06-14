UN cuts food aid to 1.7 million hungry people in South Sudan

By DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — At least 1.7 million hungry people in South Sudan are losing humanitarian food aid “at the worst possible time” as the United Nations World Food Program suspends the help and blames critical funding shortages. South Sudan faces unprecedented hunger amid climate shocks, soaring food prices linked to the war in Ukraine and recovery from civil war. WFP says over 60% of the population of more than 11 million people faces severe food insecurity, and yet it had to halve food rations last year. Among those now losing food aid during South Sudan’s lean season are 178,000 children who won’t receive school meals.