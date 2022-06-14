Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:01 AM

US envoy talks with Lebanese on border dispute with Israel

KTVZ

By BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border has met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and discussed ways of reaching a solution amid rising tension along the tense border. Amos Hochstein’s meetings in Beirut on Tuesday followed an invitation by the Lebanese government after Israel set up a gas rig at its designated location at the Karish field. Israel says the field is part of its exclusive economic zone while Lebanon insists it is in a disputed area. Israel and Lebanon, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content