5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Three former fraternity members have been sentenced to county jail terms for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student. Two others were ordered Thursday to serve house arrest. The charges stemmed from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz. He was a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio. Authorities say Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was hazed into finishing an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support.