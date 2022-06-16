Authorities: Man gets 9 years for stealing nude images

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A California man accused of breaking into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and stealing private photos and videos of nude young women has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Court records show that 41-year-old Hao Kuo Chi was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Florida. He pleaded guilty last October to conspiracy and computer fraud. According to court documents, Chi operated for years on a now-defunct website called Anon-IB, where users commonly posted images characterized as “revenge porn.” Officials say Chi hacked into the Apple iCloud accounts of victims across the U.S. to steal private images and videos and then shared and traded these images.