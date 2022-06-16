Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges in California

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge in a Southern California federal court case accusing him of cheating his clients out of millions of dollars. Avenatti made the plea during a court hearing Thursday in Santa Ana. The 51-year-old lawyer said earlier this week that although he didn’t reach a deal with federal prosecutors he wanted to change his plea to be accountable and spare his family further embarrassment. Avenatti is serving five years in prison in a federal facility in California for convictions in two cases in New York.