California bill would make gunowners buy liability insurance

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could be the first state to require gun owners to buy liability insurance to cover the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. Democratic state Sen. Nancy Skinner said Thursday that she wants to follow the example by the Silicon Valley city of San Jose, which this year became the first U.S. city with such a requirement. The state of New York is considering a similar requirement. Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, says no insurance company will cover the misuse of a firearm. He says such requirements are an illegal infringement on gun owners’ constitutional rights.