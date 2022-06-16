Democrats face off in last NY governor debate before primary

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The three Democrats hoping to land their party’s nomination for governor are debating for a final time. Early voting starts Saturday in New York. Democratic voters will weigh in on their vision of their party’s future in a race that hasvpitted the state’s moderate, first female governor against a centrist Long Island congressman and a progressive New York City official. Hochul is coming into Thursday night’s debate touting a new endorsement from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Both Suozzi and Williams have said they were ready to prove they can tackle corruption, crime and gun violence better than Hochul.