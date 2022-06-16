Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces have shot and killed three Palestinians and wounded eight others during a military operation in the occupied West Bank. The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred. Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in Jenin and killed three passengers. Heavy exchanges of gunfire were heard in videos circulated on social media, and later a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which carries out frequent overnight raids in Palestinian-controlled parts of the West Bank to arrested suspected and wanted Palestinian militants.