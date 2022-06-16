It’s official: Amtrak to begin Burlington runs on July 29

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont transportation officials say the long-awaited return of passenger rail service to Burlington is set for July 29. That’s the date Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express will begin offering service to New York City from downtown Burlington. The train will make stops in Vergennes and Middlebury before it reaches Rutland. That’s the current northern terminus of the Ethan Allen Express. Vermont officials have worked for decades to upgrade the rails, road crossings and stations on the run between Burlington and Rutland. The state says fares between Burlington and New York will start at $75.