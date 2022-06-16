Leading EU official calls bloc’s expansion a “top priority”

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel is visiting North Macedonia. He says efforts to start European Union membership talks with the landlocked Balkan country and neighboring Albania have become a “top priority” since Russia invaded Ukraine. EU-member Bulgaria has blocked the start of accession talks, insisting that North Macedonia officially recognizes aspects of the neighbors’ history and language. The impasse has also tied up Albania’s bid. Concerned over regional stability, the European Union has invited the leaders of western Balkan countries to a Brussels meeting on June 23. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the region last week to try and break the impasse.