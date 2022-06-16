Nigeria police free 35 teenage girls from prostitution ring

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say that at least 35 teenage girls have been rescued after being held captive and forced to work in a prostitution ring in southeastern Nigeria. According to a statement issued by Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra police spokesman, the girls between the ages of 14 and 17 were found by police acting on a tipoff in Nkpor town in Anambra state. The police statement said the girls were being used for prostitution and some were impregnated so their babies could be sold. Police said that four of the girls rescued are pregnant. Police said that three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and rifles and 877,500 naira ($2,112) cash were also recovered.